Attorney Explains Advantages Of Right-To-Farm Notice Covenants

In agricultural areas, it’s best to be good neighbors — but it can also help to have something in writing, attendees learned at a Yankton farm forum this week.
Sioux Falls attorney Brian Donohoe, who specializes in agricultural issues, spoke Monday at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. The Families Feeding Families organization sponsored the forum.
Donohoe spoke about the document called the right-to-farm notice covenants. Yankton County could include the covenants in the current re-writing of its zoning ordinance in relation to its agricultural districts, he said.
The covenants provide a type of “buyer beware,” alerting persons wishing to reside in agricultural areas of the inconveniences they may encounter with neighboring operations, Donohoe told the Press & Dakotan.
“This gives notice to someone buying property in the agricultural district what they are going to have to put up with,” he said. “Should something happen later near their home, they can’t expect to prevent any of the operation from happening.”
The covenants benefit the non-ag persons in that they know what to expect from neighboring operations, he said. The non-ag party can object to anything that falls outside the normal agricultural operations, he added.
Elsewhere in southeast South Dakota, Minnehaha and Turner counties have implemented the covenants, which provide a reasonable level of protection for agricultural operators, he said. The covenants are attached to property and must be filed with the county register of deeds.
A covenant is an agreement that is signed by a landowner that runs with his land, Donohoe said. The agreement is only released when the county zoning authority, usually the planning committee, gives approval for removing it from the land.
The right-to-farm covenants don’t change the setbacks or other existing law, Donohoe said. The subject matter can also apply to neighboring agricultural processing plants or other operations.
Because they are located in the agricultural production districts, the right-to-farm covenants would also apply to wind farms and solar energy operations, Donohoe said. In this case, the wind or solar sites may affect neighboring farms and their abilities to conduct normal operations.
LETTER OF THE LAW
At Monday’s forum, Donohoe shared the content of the Minnehaha County right-to-farm notice covenant. Each county can adopt its own version, he said, but he considers Minnehaha County — which includes the growing Sioux Falls metro and its surrounding area — as well written and a template that could be used elsewhere.
The following is the text of the much of the Minnehaha County’s right-to-farm notice covenant.
“Minnehaha County has a vibrant agricultural economy. The agricultural sector of our county is the leading industry in the unincorporated portion of the county, and the continued well-being of this industry entails certain characteristic and requires particular safeguards.
“Given the nature of agriculture, some impacts or intrusions on neighboring land uses are inevitable. Dust, smoke noise, odors, the use of various fertilizers or pesticides, odd hours of operation and the operation of many types of heavy equipment and machinery are all common in the agricultural sector.
“For this reason, the majority of the county’s rural area is zoned to allow for continued agricultural production. Some non-farm rural residents fail to understand that, by choosing to live in the country, they are also choosing to live among working farms and ranches. Country living also brings particular responsibilities in areas such as the erection and maintenance of fences, the control of pets or livestock and the control of noxious weeds.
“In order to assist in raising the awareness of rural residents about the realities of living among farms and ranches, Minnehaha County has instituted an informational tool called a right-to-farm notice covenant.
“Before any residence may be constructed in the rural portions of the county, such a covenant must be filed on the particular property at the county Register of Deeds office. The covenant becomes a permanent part of the deed record on the property and acknowledges the wide variety of potential impacts which might result from living in the agricultural sector.”
Donohoe encouraged Yankton County officials to consider the impact if they reduce the current acreage requirement for building a residence in an agricultural district.
“In Yankton County, it’s 20 acres. Some want less than 20 acres because it takes a lot to buy 20 acres today. Some have suggested it should be as low as two acres,” he said. “But if you go with (fewer) acres, then the less buffer you have between those residences and what else is going on in the agricultural district.”
In addition, a reduced acreage requirement would produce another consequence, he said.
“At the same time, the lower amount needed for the minimum acreage to build a house or commercial operation in an ag district, the more likely you are to have something more like a rural subdivision or cluster of houses in an area,” he said.
WORKING TOGETHER
After the forum, Donohoe told the Press & Dakotan that covenants are not air-tight but do provide a better guide and head off many problems.
“I hope (the audience members) understand that it’s very difficult to have anything that fully protects operations, but it’s better to have some protections than to have none,” he said.
“This is something that may not apply directly (to a given situation), but it always seems helpful in explaining to the general public or the court what is generally expected for ag operations.”
For the producers, any conflicts may mean major implications for their operations and any planned changes or expansion, he added.
Donohoe has seen an increasing number of zoning disputes and lawsuits in recent years. He anticipates more zoning changes in the future, particularly moving into new areas such as industrial hemp and medical marijuana.
Changing farm technology could also force another look at land use and even aerial rights, he said. “You could see more farmers using drones than walking their fields,” he added.
While the covenants spell out expectations, it doesn’t replace the importance of maintaining good communication and neighborly relations, Donohoe said.
“You can still have a discussion,” he said. “You can communicate what your plans are and what work will be done in the area.”
The presence of a right-to-farm covenant can alter the type of conversation between neighbors in agricultural areas, Donohoe said. However, maintaining good relations can help in areas such as getting a neighbor’s waiver for a planned project, he added.
“How can we work together? How do we address those specific things that need to be covered?” he asked.
“The Golden Rule is always the best way to stay out of disputes and to avoid violations of the law. It’s all about informing your neighbors and working with them.”
