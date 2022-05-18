Following a meeting of the membership on April 7, 2022, with presentations by Khrista’s Kloset Foundation, Yankton Area Ice Association (YAIA), Yankton Area Arts Association, Friends of Sertoma, and Yankton Youth Soccer Association, the majority vote winner of the 100 Women of Yankton’s ninth distribution was YAIA.
The organizations that presented were nominated by members of 100 Women of Yankton.
The organization’s preliminary purpose was to obtain membership commitments from one hundred women (or teams of women) with the ultimate goal of donating $10,000 to a worthy Yankton County organization, two times per year. This distribution meeting saw the membership number at just over 200 members comprising individual and team memberships and total money collected for YAIA was $17,025.
Steering committee member, Whitney Devine, said of the event, “There were five great organizations that could use these funds in many, impactful ways. As a group, it’s rewarding to see that our donation will help keep activities at the ice rink going and help the group reach their fundraising goals.”
Sarah Thoms with YAIA says, “Thank you to all donors of the 100 Women of Yankton group for your donation, it brings us that much closer to our fundraising goal. This is a big goal for us but the replacement of our compressor system is necessary due to it becoming unreliable and very costly to maintain and without it, we don’t have ice. Having a reliable compressor not only ensures practice, performances and competition times for our hockey and figure skating athletes, but also all those in the community that enjoy our open skate opportunities. We want to make sure YAIA can continue to provide affordable ice skating opportunities for many years to come.”
The total of all nine 100 Women of Yankton events has resulted in $143,075 distributed to organizations in Yankton County. The next distribution meeting of 100 Women of Yankton is planned for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Elks Lodge in Yankton.
