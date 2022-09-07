South Dakota surpassed 3,000 deaths related to COVID-19 as nine new deaths were recorded — including one in Hutchinson County — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The nine new fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 3,002. So far in 2022, the state has recorded 508 COVID-related deaths.
For Hutchinson County, it was the 39th death recorded overall and third fatality reported since the start of August.
Meanwhile, both new and active COVID-19 cases across the state continued trending downward. The DOH recorded 963 new infections (-329 from last week), the lowest level since June 22. Active cases fell for the fifth straight week, dropping to 644 (-73), the lowest number since April 27.
Current hospitalizations dropped by six to 99. There were 35 new hospitalizations reported, the smallest rise since early June.
Locally, Yankton County saw 30 new cases and 24 new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 23. One new hospitalization was reported.
Clay County recorded 27 new cases, its biggest one-time increase since Jan. 31 when reporting was done daily. There were also three new hospitalizations posted.
Other COVID statistics from the DOH Wednesday included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (9) — Clay County, +3; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +1; Yankton County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 19% (-3.1% from last week); new tests processed: 6,239 (-1,117);
• New Area S.D. Cases (81/+15) — Bon Homme County, +5; Charles Mix County, +22; Clay County, +27; Douglas County, +3; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +5; Union County, +8; Yankton County, +30;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (106/-9) — Bon Homme County, 4 (-1); Charles Mix County, 18 (+10); Clay County, 21 (+13); Douglas County, 2 (-5); Hutchinson County, 4 (+1); Turner County, 4 (-5); Union County, 5 (-9); Yankton County, 23 (+6);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — All eight South Dakota counties in the Yankton area remained at high community spread.
Also, the DOH is not offering weekly updates on South Dakota educational institutions for the current school year.
