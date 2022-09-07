COVID Update for Sept. 7, 2022
Metro Graphics

South Dakota surpassed 3,000 deaths related to COVID-19 as nine new deaths were recorded — including one in Hutchinson County — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).

The nine new fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 3,002. So far in 2022, the state has recorded 508 COVID-related deaths.

