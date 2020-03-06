Battle Plans

In accordance with state and federal guidelines, Yankton’s medical community is preparing to tackle the novel coronavirus if it comes to our community.
The novel coronavirus broke on to the world’s stage at the end of December when people in Wuhan, China, began to fall ill and even die from what was then an unknown pathogen.
Since then, the virus, which has infected 101,797 people, has been given the official name Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The coronavirus disease, which to date has killed 3,460 people, most in China, is officially called COVID-19.
By Jan. 21, the U.S. confirmed its first case of the disease, and about a month later, the CDC confirmed a case of community spread of the disease among individuals who hadn’t travel abroad or had contact with those who had.
Both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that preparation and communication would be key factors to slowing the spread of the disease, which has been found in 98 countries and regions.
Since then, medical facilities across the U.S. have been preparing for a possible outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 in their local communities.
“We are just in the planning phase, making sure that our facility is prepared,” Liz Healy, infection prevention coordinator at Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) told the Press & Dakotan. “We have done a number of things in coordination with the state. We are planning for the possibility of having a large influx of patients. We hope that doesn’t happen, of course, but we are planning for it. We are ready for it.”
Organizers at ASHH are making sure there is ample supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PDE), including gowns, gloves and masks, she said.
“We are also working with other local entities like the ambulance service, Yankton County Office of Emergency Preparedness, Yankton Medical Clinic, Avera Medical Group Family Medicine, all the clinics and the Human Services Center (HSC),” Healy said. “(We want) to make sure we are all on the same page as to how we’re going to inform each other if, say, the Human Services Center is sending us one of their patients whom they believe has COVID-19. We want to make sure that our ambulance services know about it so that they can prepare and that the Emergency Department would know about it, so that they can prepare for that patient.”
The Press & Dakotan also reached out to Yankton Medical Clinic about its preparations for a possible outbreak of COVID-19.
“There are no cases in South Dakota,” Cheryl Havermann, director of marketing for Yankton Medical Clinic, told the Press & Dakotan. “Yankton healthcare facilities are working together so we are prepared should the virus spread to South Dakota.”
The key to avoiding the virus is prevention, she said.
“Wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough, if you are sick stay home, avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose,” Havermann said. “These are all things that we should practice every day to prevent any virus transmission.”
Preparation is a community effort, Healy said.
With that in mind, testing for the presence of the virus no longer has to be done by the CDC, she said.
“The South Dakota Department of Health’s laboratory was sent the testing kits to test for COVID-19, and they are up and running and ready,” Healy said. “Thankfully, the swab that we would use to test for COVID-19 is the same one that we use for influenza. That is great because we anticipated a bad influenza year, so we made sure to stock up on those.”
Turnaround time for a COVID-19 test will be about a day, unless the lab in Pierre were to get backed up, she said
If an individual believes they may have COVID-19 and it is not an emergency situation, the CDC recommends that they call before going to the doctor, so medical personnel can prepare and give the patient specific instructions.
“Do not come to a clinic or hospital without calling first,” Havermann said. “This will be key in preventing transmission.”
In a non-emergency situation the health-care provider will contact the Department of Health and together they will decide if the person calling can stay home and self-isolate, not go to work, not use public transportation, Healy said.
“Depending on the symptoms, they may say, ‘Yes, we really think that you need to come in and visit your doctor. OK, are you going to come into the clinic, or you’re going to be coming into an emergency department?’” Healy said. “In those cases, they would say to mask yourself immediately, and tell them that you believe you have COVID-19 so that the health-care professionals — wherever they are — can make sure to protect themselves.”
For many, COVID-19 would likely be a minor illness; it’s a cold. They may not even know they have it.
But for others, it could be life threatening, Healy said.
“It’s a lot like influenza in that it really depends on your age, your health and on any comorbidities you may have,” Healy said. “This is a respiratory illness, so people who have lung disease and heart disease are likely to have more severe effects from it than younger, healthier people. So it really depends on the person and their health at the time.”
As far as preparedness goes, Yankton is in a good place, she said.
“We have a wonderful community that is very responsive,” Healy said. “I really believe that the community of Yankton is well prepared, no matter what health care facility people use or health care provider.”
Avera and several other Yankton health care providers met Friday to further discuss community preparedness for COVID-19, she said.
“We are ready if this only brings five cases to our community or if this brings 500,” Healy said. “I’m really proud to be a part of Yankton because I think our responsiveness is excellent.”
