January is National Mentoring Month, and we at United Way of Greater Yankton Big Friend Little Friend (BFLF) were thrilled to celebrate and bring awareness to the positive impact of mentoring, all while providing a fun opportunity for youth to participate in an activity alongside some outstanding role models. On MLK Day of Service, Jan. 16, we were able to bring back the historical BFLF Bowl-A-Thon.

This annual community event is free and open to any youth, grades 1-5, within the Yankton School District thanks to generous community sponsors. This year’s local sponsors included Cimpl’s American Foods Group, Elwood Family Dental Care, Manitou/Gehl, Marlow, Woodward & Huff, Prof., Northtown Automotive, and the Yankton Morning Optimist Club.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.