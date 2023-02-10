100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 11, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 11, 1948
• Tommy Post, Yankton, representative of the Sioux Falls Golden Gloves boxing team stopped Jim Egli of Buena Vista college, Storm Lake, Iowa here last night in the Golden Gloves affair in 1:32 1-2 via the TKO route. Post outclassed Egli and floored him with a terrific right hand square in the face. Egli managed to get on his feet, but he could not defend himself and referee Leo Mahon stopped the contest. Both boys weighed in at 147 pounds.
• The Yankton College debate team of Eugene Christensen, Wessington Springs and John Briggs, Chicago, Ill., scored a perfect mark by winning all six debates at the Red River Valley tournament, held Feb. 6-7 at Concordia college, Moorhead, Minnesota. Of the 52 teams representing 25 midwest colleges, only one other succeeded in equaling the record set by the Greyhound contestants.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, February 11, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 11, 1998
• After five years on the job, Yankton County State’s Attorney Mike Ridgway has resigned to take a job in Sioux Falls. Ridgway said he leaves the office with mixed emotions. While he’s looking forward to beginning a career with the federal government, he will miss many people in Yankton County.
• The Yankton County Commission was given a full update on the progress of the county’s 911 system Tuesday morning. While the technical aspects of the system continue to be implemented , there has been a delay in the installation of signs, but the mild winter has helped solve some of those problems, County E-911 Coordinator Paul Scherschligt said.
