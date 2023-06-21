Rural Crofton Structure Damaged By Fire

CROFTON, Neb. — A fire early Tuesday morning in rural Crofton, Nebraska, caused heavy damage to a dwelling.
According to reports, the Crofton Fire Department was summoned to a blaze in the Walker Valley area along Lewis & Clark Lake at 2:35 a.m. The building was fully engulfed in flames when the call was made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.