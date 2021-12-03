GAYVILLE — Come celebrate the season and get into the holiday spirit this weekend with some live music and fun at Gayville Hall. “A Poker Alice Christmas” will take the stage this Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.
“A Poker Alice Christmas” will feature tunes of yesteryear alongside holiday favorites played by southeastern South Dakota’s swinging band, Poker Alice. Members of Poker Alice include fiddler extraordinaire Owen DeJong, Nick Schwebach on guitar and vocals, Larry Rohrer on bass and vocals, Sioux Falls legend Boyd Bristow on guitar/vocals, and Al Remund on drums. Joining the group to usher in the holiday spirit is vocalist Brenda George, who played with the band for many years and reunites with the group each year for this holiday show at Gayville Hall.
Beyond great music, “A Poker Alice Christmas” will also feature some holiday fun, including a drawing during intermission for free tickets and other items. The concession stand will offer special homemade Christmas treats. And before and after the show, enjoy browsing the goodies available for purchase at the holiday baking and art sale. There will be cookies, fudge, and some beautiful artwork (photographs and paintings) created by the grandchildren of Gayville Hall proprietors Doug and Judi Sharples. All proceeds from the sale will help the teenagers pay for their upcoming summer camps.
Call 605-267-2859 to get your reservations now for this show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.