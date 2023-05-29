PIERRE — The South Dakota State Library has awarded nine school libraries the 21st Century School Library Award for 2023. This annual award recognizes school libraries as Effective, Enhanced, or Exemplary based on performance in three areas: place, programming, and the professional.
Applicants conduct a self-assessment and provide evidence of their ability to meet South Dakota’s guidelines for school libraries. Award status is valid for a three-year period. This is a voluntary process.
