Cargill Buys Dakota Plains

A major change is coming to the centerpiece of a massive industrial rail park development northwest of Yankton.
As of next week, Cargill will be taking over operations of the Dakota Plains Ag, LLC, facility at Napa Junction, seemingly along with the operations of Dakota Plains’ other properties.
On the Dakota Plains website, a notice has been posted that “due to the transition to Cargill effective May 16, the following actions will take place:
• “Producer grain unloads will stop at end of day on Tuesday, May 10. Unloads are tentatively planned to resume on Tuesday, May 17.
• “Dakota Plains will contract grain and issue checks through Tuesday, May 10. Cargill will resume issuing grain checks on unsettled grain, Tuesday, May 17.
• “Beginning Wednesday, May 11, producers can call the Cargill Badlands Grain Origination Hub at 1-507-825-8012 for assistance with their marketing needs.
• “All existing Dakota Plains grain contracts remain in force and will be transitioned to Cargill.”
The full nature and extent of the transition is unknown at this time. An inquiry to Cargill’s media relations office regarding the transition and its impact on existing facilities and employees was not returned by press time.
The Press & Dakotan also reached out to Dakota Plains CEO/General Manager Matthew Winsand, but he did not wish to make a comment at this time.
Yankton Thrive CEO Nancy Wenande told the Press & Dakotan that she isn’t familiar with the details of the transition either, but said the community looks forward to having a major agricultural brand affiliated with the Yankton area.
“Yankton Thrive looks forward to continuing our relationship with Cargill,” she said. “Ag development is really important in Yankton County and there’s a lot of potential out at Napa Junction, so we look forward to seeing what we can do together to grow ag industries in South Dakota.”
The Dakota Plains grain shuttling facility has been the staple of the Napa Junction industrial rail park development ever since it opened in September 2017. The $26.5 million facility has room to store 6.2 million bushels of corn between six silos and two concrete pads.
Winsand had originally bought the land in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2016 that construction began. Notably, its initial valuation of $25,100,000 was not only a record for a single permit in the county when it was filed in 2016, the Press & Dakotan reported at the time that it singlehandedly beat the $19 million in total valuations — the county’s previous record— recorded in 2007.
According to the Dakota Plains website, the firm also ran grain facilities in Beardsley, Parkston and Tripp.
