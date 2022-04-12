The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work will begin Monday, April 18, on an asphalt resurfacing project on S.D. Highway 50 between Tyndall and Tabor.
Work on the project will include cold milling, asphalt concrete resurfacing, turn lane construction at 419th Avenue and 306th Street, and pipe culvert repair.
The turn lane construction portion of the project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 18, 2022, and completed by June 6, 2022.
Cold milling and asphalt resurfacing are scheduled to begin Monday, May 23, 2022.
During turn lane reconstruction, cold milling, and asphalt paving operations, traffic will be moved through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorist should expect traffic delays during these times.
The contractor on the $4.7 million project is Spencer Quarries, Inc., of Mitchell. The overall completion date for the Highway 50 project is Nov. 4, 2022.
