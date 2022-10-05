County Launches Inquiry Into Dept. Dealings

A department of Yankton County’s government is facing scrutiny for potentially unethical dealings.
According to a Wednesday press release from the Yankton County Commission, an investigation has been launched into past and present employees of the Yankton County Office of the Director of Equalization.
“The public is entitled to know that matters were brought to the attention of the Yankton County Commission relative to possible unethical and/or illegal activities that were, are or may have been, occurring in the County Office of the Director of Equalization, both past and present,” the release reads.
Allegedly, a current Director of Equalization employee and former Director of Equalization employee had, or may have, wrongfully participated in reducing the real estate and/or personal property tax obligations they owed to Yankton County. The matter was brought to the attention of the commission at a recent executive session.
“Due to the seriousness of the allegations and because it involved Yankton County employees, both past and present, and to avoid the appearance of favoritism, leniency or conflicts of interest, the entire matter was referred out of county to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office,” the release continues. “As a result of that out-of-county referral for purposes of investigation, no immediate action was taken by the County Commission to terminate or sanction the employee involved.
“The County Commission determined in executive session that the matter should be kept confidential while the investigation was ongoing until the investigation was completed. That would allow DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) to perform their job as efficiently as possible.”
The press release notes that someone who had access to the Director of Equalization computers has “downloaded” information off of county computers and that they have allegedly publicized information on social media.
“That incident, or incidents, will now also have to be investigated as either potentially unethical or illegal,” the release said.
No further information on the employees involved, their current status or the nature of the investigation has been released at this time.
