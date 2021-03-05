The Yankton City Health Board is set to present the latest on the local COVID-19 situation to the Yankton City Commission during its regular meeting Monday.
Additionally, the board will consider equipment purchases for the Parks Department, an SRF loan application for fixes at the wastewater plant and the first reading of changes to the kennel ordinance.
The Yankton City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC. Seating is limited due to the pandemic. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s YouTube Live channel.
