PIERRE — The South Dakota-Tribal Relations Legislative Committee, co-chaired by Sen. Michael Rohl (R-Aberdeen) and Rep. Tamara St. John (R-Sisseton), will hold its fourth meeting of the 2023 Interim on Monday, July 31, beginning at 1 p.m. (CT) at the Royal River Casino and Hotel in Flandreau.
The committee is an ongoing statutory committee created in 1993 by SDCL sections 2-6-20 to 2-6-23, inclusive, as a part of the state’s reconciliation efforts. The statute directs the committee to make a continuing study of the relations between the state and its political subdivisions and the tribes and their tribal governments.
