The Yankton Community Library will host area author Leah Beckman for a special storytime at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, in the library meeting room.
Storytime will feature Beckman’s book, “Dinah Meets the Tooth Doctor,” and a visit from Beckman herself. The program is free and open to the public, with no registration required.
Beckman lives in Hoskins, Nebraska, with her husband and three kids. After working as a dental hygienist for eight years, she recently decided to stay home. In May, Beckman published her first book, “Dinah Meets the Tooth Doctor” and has been doing local book readings all summer with her kids. Beckman’s book will be for sale, and the library will give one book away at the event.
