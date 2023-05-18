Vermillion Celebrates NMM Preservation Center; Museum’s 50th Anniversary
Taking part in Thursday’s ribbon cutting of the National Music Museum’s Center for Preservation and Research are Bruce Kelley, dean of the College of Fine Arts at the University of South Dakota; Chamber Ambassador Kathleen Redlin, who is a marketing representative for the Broadcaster Press/Plain Talk; Dwight Vaught, director of the National Music Museum; Jim Peterson, CEO of the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company; and Mayor Jon Cole.

 David Lias/Vermillion Plain Talk

VERMILLION — A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2019 to mark the start of construction of the National Music Museum’s Center for Preservation and Research, located at 1225 Carr Street in Vermillion, but there hadn’t been a similar celebration to mark the building’s completion later that year.

Until Thursday.

