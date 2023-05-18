Vermillion Celebrates NMM Preservation Center; Museum’s 50th Anniversary

VERMILLION — A groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2019 to mark the start of construction of the National Music Museum’s Center for Preservation and Research, located at 1225 Carr Street in Vermillion, but there hadn’t been a similar celebration to mark the building’s completion later that year.
Until Thursday.
A May 18 ceremony held outside of the center fulfilled a dual purpose: it recognized the completion and the role that the building plays for the National Music Museum while also offering a chance for the public to celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary in Vermillion.
“We never did an official ribbon cutting on this building, even though there was a groundbreaking in 2019. The building went up and then COVID hit,” said Dwight Vaught, director of the National Music Museum. “We opened the building and got everything in, but never did an official ribbon cutting to welcome this building as part of the Vermillion community.
“Also, this is in celebration of the National Music Museum’s 50th anniversary year,” he said. “The museum started in 1973 and now we’re celebrating our 50th year.”
The ribbon cutting was sponsored by the Chamber Ambassadors of the Vermillion Chamber of Commerce and Development Company (VCDC). Their role in Thursday’s event was fitting, because the development company helped make the now four-year-old building a reality.
After the ribbon cutting took place, staff of the museum gave public tours of the 23,000-square-foot facility, which provides space for research, instrument conservation, photography, ongoing preservation and visual recording and sharing of the NMM’s collections.
“The main museum on Clark Street, which most people are familiar with, is undergoing renovation of the permanent exhibits right now,” Vaught said. “We brought over some of the architectural renderings for people to see here as we prepare for the reopening of the first floor.”
A two-phase reopening is being planned for the main museum.
“We’re completing all of the first-floor galleries first — that’s actually going to open at the end of August, so we’re only about four months away from that opening; in fact, the people that make the casework and all of the things that go inside are there now installing,” he said. “It’s going to take them the next three months to get everything installed.”
Phase two, Vaught said, will include the opening of the galleries on the second floor sometime in the future.
The NMM’s Center for Preservation and Research is affectionally called the CPR by museum staffers.
“This is a complimentary building to the main museum,” he said. “So, if you think about it, most museums have more objects in their collections than are actually on display when people walk through. There is a lot more in the background, and that’s what this building is for.”
The National Music Museum has about 14,000 objects in its collection.
“When the permanent exhibits come back online at the museum, only about 1,000 of those will be on (display),” Vaught said. “This building is permanent storage for everything else that we can’t put on permanent exhibit at any given time. Plus, it gives an opportunity for our curators to come and study the instruments and do preservation work and conservation work.
“If we have visiting scholars that want to come in and look deeper into a collection, they can do that here,” he said. “It provides a good opportunity to welcome (school tours), and we also have a photography lab in this building so, if we need to do some photos of the instruments in the collections to put online or for promotions, we’re set up right here to do all of that.”
Vaught said the preservation center was constructed thanks to a partnership involving the City of Vermillion, the VCDC and the National Music Museum.
“Our (the NMM’s) board and our staff said, ‘We’ve got to have a place to put these instruments,’ because previously they had been stored at various locations on the USD campus and we just needed to get them all under one roof,” he said. “Plus, the university said, ‘We’re renovating a couple buildings on campus, so you need to get your things out of there.’
“It was a convergence of events that said, ‘We’ve got to do something,’ so our staff and board came together with the VCDC and the City of Vermillion,” Vaught said. “The VCDC put up the building and then we’re leasing to own it until we can raise enough money to pay it off. Essentially, at this point, we’re lessees of this particular building.”
About 22% of the preservation center is being used by the University of South Dakota Library for archive storage.
“Our hope, soon, is when we raise enough money, we’ll pay off this building and it then becomes property of the National Music Museum,” he said.
The National Music Museum is currently open to the public for the special exhibition “As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years” Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon-4 p.m.
