Ice Association Closer To $350,000 Goal

The Yankton Area Ice Association (YAIA) is drawing closer to its $350,000 goal.
On Wednesday, YAIA fundraising chair Tina Sasse discussed a recent matching donation that will go a long way toward the goal.
“We had an anonymous donor reach out to us,” she said. “They would like to donate up to $100,000 if we can match those funds. We announced that and started (raising) it on July 1, and it will run all the way through October.”
She said that, so far, $185,000 has been raised, including a $100,000 donation made by the Yankton Medical Clinic in June. Additionally, several other entities, from businesses to local groups and YAIA members, have also been donating.
“Every little dollar we raise right now really counts,” Sasse said. “We have people that are going above and beyond trying to help us raise the funds for our new compressor and our new Zamboni. … Anything over what we get goes towards a long wish list of other things we need at the rink.”
She said the equipment that has been the goal of fundraising will be available in the coming months.
“The compressor has been ordered,” she said. “The Zamboni, we are in the process of getting that as we speak. Once we have more definitive dates when all of that will be in our possession, we will release that information to everybody.”
Sasse said she’s happy to see how fundraising has been going as the summer has progressed.
“It’s been a little slow to start, but things are picking up,” she said. “We have different people reaching out to us and donating what they can. We’re looking at different options to continue our fundraising.”
In the meantime, she reminded the public that there are spots for more youths to join.
“Registration for hockey and figure skating is now open,” she said.
Registration can be done at the YAIA website.
———
There are several ways the public can get involved in fundraising operations with YAIA, including emailing Sasse at yaiafundraising@gmail.com, YAIA president Katie Feimer at yaiapresident@gmail.com or https://www.yanktonice.org or the YAIA Facebook page.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.