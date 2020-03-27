WASHINGTON — Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand has announced that USDA Rural Development is implementing enterprise-wide remote operational status effective immediately. Rural Development leadership and managers will continue to provide customer service while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) direction for social distancing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By moving to enterprise-wide remote operations, Rural Development is protecting the health and safety of federal employees and federal workplaces to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This action also protects customers and stakeholders as Rural Development works to continue the delivery of programs essential to rural America. USDA Rural Development will not be modifying its operations, only the way it operates by moving to an enterprise-wide remote operating status.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.