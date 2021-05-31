100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 1, 1921
• This week will see excavation for Pier No. 2 of the Meridian Highway bridge completed and it is possible that by Saturday night the caisson will be sealed up with concrete. Only four or five feet of clay remained to be taken out today.
• Several cattle breeders and farmers of this vicinity went out to attend J.J. Rezac’s sale of purebred Herefords, all young stuff, which is being held this afternoon on the Rezac ranch just this side of Tabor.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 1, 1946
• It was announced today by Yankton College officials this morning that Dr. Frank M. Lay, Kewanee, Ill., manufacturer and long-time friend of the college, today donated an additional $14,100 to the Memorial Building fund, which makes a total of $40,788 which he has now contributed to the fund for a memorial fieldhouse and gymnasium for Yankton college.
• A familiar sight on highways through here these days is the combine – all-embracing farm implement – on its way south toward harvest fields which soon will be ready for reaping in the warmer climates. About 200 of them have crossed the Meridian Highway bridge here during the past month, and next fall many of them will be coming back this way.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 1, 1971
• The new Yankton County Historical Society Museum was officially dedicated Sunday during a short program which was climaxed with the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the new facility.
• An instructive movie on marijuana was shown Tuesday evening, May 25, at the regular meeting of St. Rose Altar Society at St. Rose Hall. The film was shown under the direction of Mrs. Melvin Donner, community affairs chairman.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 1, 1996
• The Yankton Area Summer Band is deep in preparations for its first performance this week. Led by Merle Larson, YMS band director, the group will perform pieces such as “The Muppet Show Theme” and “Disney Blockbusters” at the Riverside Park amphitheater.
• During the reading Olympics, the second graders at Webster Elementary were encouraged to read a variety of different books and genres. The students then made a project for at least each of their goals and were rewarded with a medal for each of their attained goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.