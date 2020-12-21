• Dale Smith, 33, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kodi Rippe, 29, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michelle Gallop, 31, Yankton, was arrested Friday on an unspecified warrant.
• David Freemont, 29, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Ty Whipple, 23, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Saturday for interruption of communications (misdemeanor), simple assault (domestic) and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Shawn Weidenbach, 44, Sisseton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold for driving with a revoked license and on an unspecified warrant.
• Devon Frederick, 31, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday on two warrants for breach of conditions.
• Christopher Coatney, 41, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on warrants for breach of conditions, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply.
• Gerald Lucero, 36, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for simple assault.
• Joshua Amundsen, 32, Volin, was arrested Monday for aggravated assault (domestic).
