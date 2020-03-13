Yankton’s Sacred Heart Schools are waiting to determine whether or not they will close next week as a precaution due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a telephone conference Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced the closure of all public schools in South Dakota next week as a proactive measure to slow the spread of the virus. She also asked all private schools to do the same.
Father Scott Traynor, superintendent of the Sacred Heart Middle School and Elementary School, told the Press & Dakotan that Yankton's Sacred Heart Schools will follow the lead of the Yankton School District (YSD) in this matter, as they often have in the past for snow days.
As of this writing, YSD has not made any formal announcement on the matter.
As of Friday, there have been nine positive tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus in South Dakota. However, Noem said in the telephone conference there is still no evidence of a community spread of the virus and that all positive cases appear to be travel related.
