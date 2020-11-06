South Dakota saw a record number of COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day Friday, recording 28 new deaths — including five more in Turner County and two in Union County.
The state also saw another big increase in infections, with 1,489 new cases reported.
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw its biggest one-day increase in cases to date, reporting 2,124 new infections Thursday, the first time the state has topped 2,000 positive tests in one day.
South Dakota’s deaths raised the state toll to 510. There have been 85 deaths reported since Sunday.
Friday marked the second time Turner County has recorded five deaths in one day, the other being Oct. 29. The county now has a total of 27 COVID-related deaths.
Union County’s two deaths raised its total to 16. It was the second straight day the county has reported two deaths.
Yankton County’s surge in cases continued, with 35 new cases Friday. The county has seen 119 new infections since Sunday. It also recorded eight new recoveries and two new hospitalizations Friday.
Every area South Dakota county reported double-digit increases in infections Friday for the second day in a row.
Here are the summaries of area counties according to the daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH):
• Bon Homme County — 11 new cases (1,143 overall), 1 new hospitalization (26), 186 new recoveries (812), 0 new deaths (3), 328 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 19 new cases (511), 2 new hospitalizations (69), 2 new recoveries (341), 0 new deaths (1), 169 active cases;
• Clay County — 11 new cases (936), 1 new hospitalization (24), 8 new recoveries (766), 0 new deaths (8), 162 active cases;
• Douglas County — 10 new cases (211), 0 new hospitalizations (31), 0 new recoveries (146), 0 new deaths (5), 60 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 14 new cases (297), 1 new hospitalization (26), 3 new recoveries (196), 0 new deaths (2), 99 active cases;
• Turner County — 12 new cases (586), 2 new hospitalizations (30), 10 new recoveries (397), 5 new deaths (27), 162 active cases;
• Union County — 20 new cases (863), 0 new hospitalizations (50), 3 new recoveries (686), 2 new deaths (16), 161 active cases;
• Yankton County — 35 new cases (1,050), 2 new hospitalizations (43), 8 new recoveries (723), 0 new deaths (7), 320 active cases;
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday reported eight new infections in Dixon County (194 overall), six new cases in Knox County (313) and one new case in Cedar County, its 185th.
On Friday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 40 active cases (28 students, 12 staff), which was up one from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 170 (+5), including 31 on campus (+6).
Also on Friday, the Yankton School District updated its COVID portal reporting five active cases at the Yankton High School, one at Beadle Elementary School and two each at Lincoln and Webster schools.
Here are Friday’s statistics for South Dakota from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 54,639 (+1,489: 1,416 confirmed, 73 probable);
• Active Cases — 14,426 (+816);
• Recoveries — 37,703 (+644);
• Hospitalizations — 3,023 ever hospitalized (+68); 493 currently hospitalized (+18);
• Testing — 9,013 new tests processed, 3,054 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the state set a record for new cases for the second straight day. The DHHS also reported five new deaths late Thursday, lifting the state total to 674.
Also, the state’s recoveries were amended downward on the DHHS portal by 114 to 45,658.
Other statewide statistics included:
• Total Cases — 78,012 (+2,124);
• Active Cases — 31,680 (+2,233);
• Recoveries — 45,658 (-114);
• Hospitalizations — 3,201 ever hospitalized (+53); 720 currently hospitalized (+22);
• Testing — 12,727 new tests processed; 5,739 new individuals tested.
