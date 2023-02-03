100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 4, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 4, 1948
• The Yankton College debate team of Eugene Christensen, Wessington Springs; Loren Carlson, Mitchell; Robert Fanslow, Yankton and John Briggs, Chicago, Ill, has been entered in the 15th annual Red River Valley debate tournament to be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 6-7 at Concordia college, Moorhead, Minn. Colleges from every section of the middle west will be represented, all prepared to debate the question “Resolved that a Federal World Government should be established.”
• Sportsmen should be eating plenty of duck and goose this week. That is especially advisable, game Director Elmer Peterson said today, for those with duck in their lockers since Sunday is the last day federal regulation permit legal storing of waterfowl. The annual warning did not have the significance it usually does, because the 1947 migratory waterfowl season in South Dakota generally was unsatisfactory.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, February 4, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 4, 1998
• The removal of University of South Dakota women’s basketball coach Lynn Griffin and assistant coach Terry Brne was done to give the team a “chance to enjoy the last few games,” according to USD executive assistant to the president Roger Kozak. The school announced the resignation of Griffin and Brne, along with athletic director Jack Doyle, assistant athletic director Mary Mock and head volleyball coach Diana Cole, last week.
• Yankton’s air service received an extra boost of assurance this week when President Clinton included $50 million in his 1999 budget for the Essential Air Service (EAS) program, Sen. Tim Johnson said Tuesday. Yankton and Brookings are the two sites in South Dakota participating in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.