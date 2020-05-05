ELK POINT — Preston Moss, 18, of Dakota Dunes was arrested May 3 by the Union County Sheriff after allegedly threatening people and producing a gun at Burbank Beach.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Union County dispatch received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. May 3 of several people at Burbank Beach and a man making threats. The caller also reported that the man had fired shots.
Officers made contact with approximately 30 individuals after arriving at the scene and Moss was arrested. It is alleged that after an argument broke out and escalated among this group, Moss produced a weapon.
Moss has been charged with aggravated assault felony two counts, commit or attempt to commit felony with a weapon, reckless discharge possession while intoxicated three counts, disorderly conduct, underage consumption of alcohol and concealed danger weapon to do a felony.
Bond has been set at $100,000 cash only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.