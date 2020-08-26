JB Mitchell will be providing music at Yankton’s “Market at the Meridian,:” set for 9 a.m.- noon Saturday at the corner of Second and Douglas Ave. Many vendors will again be featuring locally grown produce. Home crafted items and artistic items will also be on display.
Connecting Cultures will be featured at the Market on Sept. 19. Southeastern South Dakota has rich and varied cultures adding to the strength and vitality of the area. Many of them are recent additions.
If you have something to share — music, dance, clothing, food or anything else from your home country — contact the “Market at the Meridian” via Messenger on our Facebook page, text or call Veronica Trezona at (605) 660-5612 or email her at vtrezona@hotmail.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions are in place, particularly for food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.