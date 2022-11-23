LINCOLN, Neb. — People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22.
Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
