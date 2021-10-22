The Yankton County Treasurer reminds residents that the second half of property taxes is due by Oct. 31.
There are several convenient ways to pay. You can pay by mail, by a secure drop box located on the north side of the county building, the drop boxes at the north and south entrances of the building or pay online at govtechtaxpro.com. They do accept postmarks in accordance with SDCL 10-21-23; however, payments made in person must be no later than Oct. 31.
When the last day of the month falls on a Saturday or Sunday, tax is due and payable on the last business day of the month.
