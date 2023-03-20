Noem

 Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress Feb. 17 in Washington.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gov. Kristi Noem signed the state’s fiscal year 2024 budget into law Monday, providing for increased funding to the “Big Three” state obligations and 100% tuition coverage for National Guard members, among other funding decisions.

Noem had made veiled threats in recent weeks to veto the budget because legislators chose to pursue a different tax cut than the one she promised South Dakota voters during her reelection campaign. The Legislature adopted a temporary reduction in the overall state sales tax rate, rather than Noem’s proposed repeal of the state sales tax on food.

