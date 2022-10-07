Road Less Traveled?

IRENE — For Superintendent Dave Hutchison, planning the Irene-Wakonda school bus routes has taken a slightly different path.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) has launched reconstruction on S.D. Highway 46. The current work runs 12 miles, starting on the west at the Highway 81-46 intersection and running east to the edge of Irene.
Motorists are detoured to neighboring highways, with advisories posted miles ahead so travelers can make alternate plans.
For Hutchison, the decisions aren’t quite so simple. The current reconstruction across northern Yankton County runs through the heart of his school district.
“When I heard about the DOT plans for Highway 46, I started looking at how it would affect our school,” he told the Press & Dakotan last summer. “I looked at the bus routes and what changes we might need to make. This affects not only us but also the visiting schools who come here for games and other activities.”
So far, Hutchison hasn’t needed the roads less traveled.
“The changes for the 2022-2023 school year are minimal for bus routes that run on the west end of the Irene-Wakonda School District,” he said Friday.
“As of now, the only full closure of Highway 46 is a four-mile stretch from Highway 81 to 444th Avenue, the Mayfield Store. (The highway) from 444th Avenue to Irene has been open for local traffic, which has kept our remaining buses on their normal routes.”
An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles use Highway 46 each day, according to DOT Area Engineer Greg Rothschadl of Yankton. The key east-west artery through southeast South Dakota connects Yankton and Sioux Falls for recreation, health care and other transportation.
The prime contractor for the current $19.3 million reconstruction project is Foothills Contracting of Webster. The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 17, 2023.
The finishing touches will occur two years from now, Rothschadl said. “In 2024, we’ll put the final asphalt on it, which is a separate project,” he said.
WORKING IN PHASES
Originally, plans called for closing the 12-mile segment of Highway 46 for the better part of two years, Rothschadl said. However, crews had lined up other work earlier this year, he added.
The DOT has taken the entire Highway 46 project in four phases: Centerville to Beresford, Centerville to Irene, Highway 81 to Irene, and Beresford to the Iowa state line.
When completed, the project will include a full regrade, cutting most hills down to the valley, placing wider shoulders on the road, replacing two bridges with box culverts and installing another four box culverts.
In the same way as the overall project, the DOT has taken the current 12-mile stretch in phases, Rothschadl said. The approach reduces the overall stress compared to full closure for an extended period, he added.
For the time being, local motorists should be able to travel without major issues in reaching their destination, Rothschadl said.
“We should not really have any other work this fall that will affect local traffic besides 46,” the engineer said.
Work, which began last July, has progressed well, Rothschadl said. The contractor is currently working on two box culverts.
“The one by the Mayfield Store has been built. The contractor still needs to backfill around it and place gravel over it for winter traffic,” the engineer said.
“The second one they are working on is 1.5 miles east of Highway 81. The contractor is currently working on building this box culvert. Once built, they will need to backfill it and place gravel over it for winter traffic. No other work is planned for this fall.”
The closed 12 miles of highway will temporarily re-open next month, Rothschadl said.
“The contract has a date of November 23 to get the roadway reopened to traffic for this winter,” he said.
MAKING ADJUSTMENTS
The school district isn’t the only party keeping an eye on the project.
At a July 20 public meeting in Irene, area residents raised questions about the project’s timetable and what it meant for local access. They asked about the impact on school transportation, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, mail service and business deliveries.
Audience members also asked how the closed road segments would affect their ability to reach crops, livestock and their homes. Others asked how it would affect their commutes to and from work at Yankton and other communities.
Local access to homes is guaranteed, according to DOT Engineer Supervisor Kevin Heiman of Yankton.
The contractor will work with the land or livestock owners when they need access to a location, he told the Irene audience. Property owners desiring that agricultural access need to contact the contractor ahead of time so arrangements can be made, he added.
“Those residents may need to make usage of township roads at some points, but there will be something for them,” he said.
Prior to the start of reconstruction, the DOT met with regional first responders to discuss access for emergency services during the Highway 46 work, Heiman said. Those services include law enforcement, firefighters and ambulances.
“We will work with emergency vehicles if they need access to an incident, and we will provide them with access to the scene,” he said.
The contractor will provide for the maintenance of postal service, Heiman said. “The land owners may need to cluster boxes adjacent to an intersection so the carrier can deliver the mail,” he said.
WORKING TOGETHER
The DOT also communicated with the Irene-Wakonda school officials prior to the start of highway work, Heiman said.
“We have worked with the school so they know what work we’re planning,” he said. “They can coordinate bus routes and plan for next year when we start up again in the spring.”
When Highway 46 re-opens next month, Hutchison doesn’t foresee a need for route changes.
“At this point, we are hoping to be able to run the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year as we are currently,’ he said.
However, that could change in the long-term future, he added.
“As the construction of Highway 46 progresses and moves west to east, we will need to address some significant changes for the 2023-2024 school year,” the superintendent said.
“The South Dakota DOT, particularly Brian Wenisch, has done a good job keeping us in the loop and working with us to keep the changes minimal.”
A portion of the project has been moved up on the schedule, necessitating some detours earlier than anticipated, Rothschadl said.
“When we let this (for bids) in the spring, we were expecting a two-year project with most of the work done in 2023,” he said.
“With the six box culverts, which are part of the project, one of the subcontractors wanted to start working on the process (last July). To do the work, we would have to close the highway (earlier than expected).”
Weather permitting, Highway 46 will close again sometime around April 1, Rothschadl said. “We anticipate work to go on all season and be completed sometime around that (November 2023) time,” he said.
For Highway 81 travelers, one current detour directs motorists to Highway 18, then south on Highway 19 through Viborg until reaching Highway 46 east of Irene.
A SAFER RIDE
The DOT officials said they normally don’t use locally-controlled roads. Instead, they stay with state highways because of traffic volume and weight.
Based on a neighboring experience, Rothschadl has seen the impact of an improved state highway in terms of travel volume and preference.
Since the completion of work on Highway 18, that road has become more popular because of its widened shoulders, he said. While Highway 46 remains popular, motorists are now split about 50-50 between the two major roads, he added.
The Highway 46 project will produce a road, formerly considered unsafe by many, that will be much more travel friendly, Rothschadl said.
“When this road is all done to Iowa, it’s going to be a very nice highway and a lot safer,” he said.
When work resumes next spring, the DOT will provide monthly updates on its website, Heiman said. The website will identify work during the past two weeks and what can be expected the next two weeks, Heiman said.
