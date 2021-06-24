HURON — South Dakota State Fair open class livestock and static exhibit entries are now open. Exhibit books and entry information can be found online at sdstatefair.com.
Exhibitors are encouraged to use the online entry process available at sdstatefair.com.
South Dakota resident beef exhibitors will be given entry preference through July 15, 2021. Entries submitted after July 15 will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis (time and date of entry) until all spaces are filled. The deadline for beef entries is Aug. 1. No late entries will be allowed this year.
The deadline to enter all other livestock species is Aug. 1, with late fees applied after the deadline.
The static exhibit entry deadline is July 31 except for literature, which is July 17.
Open class static divisions include Horticulture and Agriculture, Women’s Building, Literature, Photography, and Art and China Painting.
The 2021 South Dakota State Fair runs Sept. 2- 6. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Sept. 1. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
