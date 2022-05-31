The Run for Life 5K event will be held Saturday, June 11, at Riverside Park in Yankton. A 5K run/walk will begin at 9 a.m., with a one-mile fun run commencing at 9:05 a.m.
The Sacred Heart School LIFE Runners chapter will host this run/walk event to support local resources to those in need. Proceeds will benefit LIFE Runners and local pregnancy center, Zoe Care. All ages and fitness levels are encouraged to participate.
Bring a package of diapers to be entered into a gift card drawing.
Register online runsignup.com “Run 4 Life 5K — Yankton.”
