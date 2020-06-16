The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, is hosting a Bad Art at Home Competition, as a kickoff to the Adult Summer Reading Program.
Take the month of June to complete your masterpiece and send the library a picture of your bad art through the library’s Facebook Messenger account or email librarystaff@cityofyankton.org by June 30. The library staff will post your picture to their Facebook page by July 6 and let the voting begin. Final votes will be tallied based on the number of likes for each picture by July 13, with a winner announced on July 17.
Not sure what to make? How about a masterpiece using the extra rolls of toilet paper or hand sanitizer bottles in your home? Do you have extra supplies left over from your child’s home-school projects? Turn it into a bad work of art. If you would like a few extra supplies, call the library to pick up your very own Bad Art Starter Kit, while supplies last.
The 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program offers a variety of challenges to be completed during the summer. Some are reading challenge, some are events. Due to COVID-19, the events will be virtual. The more activities you complete, the more chances you have to win. Prize winners will be notified using the information provided when you registered for the program.
The 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program runs through July 31. Register at www.cityofyankton.org/beanstack.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
