Aquatics Center To Open Memorial Day

Yankton's Huether Family Aquatics Center will open to the general public on Monday, May 31, which is Memorial Day.
The Yankton Parks, Recreation, & City Events Department made the announcement Thursday in a press release.
All individuals entering the facility will need to pay the daily admission fee or have a season pass.
To purchase an aquatics center season pass online or for more information about The Huether Family Aquatics Center, visit the City of Yankton’s webpage, www.cityofyankton.org, or contact Brittany Orr, Recreation Manager, at 668-5234.
