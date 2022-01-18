VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library will be hosting a presenter on Reiki from the local shop Studio Muse Saturday, Jan. 22.
Reiki is a Japanese form of energy healing. The presenter will be explaining in depth of what Reiki is, how it works, give a demonstration, and answer any questions that you might have.
Register at bit.ly/vplreiki to let organizers know you’re coming.
