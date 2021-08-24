PIERRE — The South Dakota Senate Legislative Redistricting Committee and the House Legislative Redistricting Committee will hold their second joint meeting of the 2021 interim on Monday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The committees will receive an update on the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Redistricting Conference; hear a report from the Technology Subcommittee; and discuss population deviance and conurbation areas. Public testimony will also be taken. The full agenda is available online.
Information regarding redistricting in South Dakota, including census numbers, laws, current maps, court cases, resources and the South Dakota Redistricting Timetable for 2021, is available on the LRC website at https://sdlegislature.gov/Redistricting/Home.
