A Solid Season

As they enjoyed their visit to Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, Steve and Linda Muth and their adult daughter, Christina Muth, were a group of happy campers.
The Dodge, Nebraska, family spent this week at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area west of Yankton. They purposely chose to arrive on Labor Day, a time most campers headed home for the summer.
The Muths were enjoying plenty of elbow room. They were camping in Yankton on their way home from a family reunion in Bismarck, North Dakota.
“We’ve been coming to Yankton for years,” Linda said. “We come during this time of year because we like the open spaces and the privacy.”
Steve also likes the change in temperature. “I like the cooler weather. It really helps me get a good night’s sleep,” he said.
While her parents are retirees, Christina works for a company and was taking vacation. “It’s just a nice break, so peaceful and getting away from everyday life. We play cards and games, and we enjoy sitting around the fire,” she said.
For district park supervisor Shane Bertsch, the Muths represent the latest wave in what has remained a strong visitor season at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area after coming off historic numbers during the pandemic.
“We were running 60,000 camping units in 2019, with a camping unit meaning one night’s stay with a camper or tent,” he said. “Then, during the COVID years, we were running at 70,000. When you jump 10,000 camping units in just one year, that’s pretty significant.”
Coming off the historic three-year period, Bertsch considered 2023 a very solid year even with a rainy spring and hot summer.
“Our camping numbers were down a little bit, but our visitation at Lewis and Clark was even with last year during August. For the year, visitation was up 4%,” he said.
“Compared to the years we just had, we were down a little bit this year, but we’re still coming off a really good year. For perspective, this is my 24th summer here. That first year, we had 38,000 camping units, so reaching 70,000 is nearly double. It shows you how much we have grown over the years.”
The weekends in April were cooler with rain, Bertsch noted. District park camping in April was down 35% — 705 camping units — compared to 2022.
However, the momentum really kicked in during May with the Open House weekend with free fishing followed by the Memorial Day weekend.
“This spring, it just took a little longer to get stabilized. When we got to May, we hit the ground running. We didn’t fill up completely, but we had a good number of campers,” he said. “It was also a good test run with all the new seasonal employees and for seeing if any of our facilities need repairs.”
LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS
Based on traffic counters, the average campsite is used by three or four people, Bertsch said. He released the following figures:
• During Labor Day weekend, camping was full at Lewis & Clark, Chief White Crane and Pierson recreation areas.
• During August, the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area recorded the following figures, compared to the same time a year ago:
• August 2023 Camping Numbers:
— Lewis & Clark Recreation Area — 7,910 camping units (down 5% from last year);
— Chief White Crane Recreation Area — 2,183 (down 5% from last year);
— Pierson Ranch — 849 (down 5% from last year).
• Year to Date Camping Numbers
— Lewis & Clark Recreation Area — 34,080 camping units (down 4% from last year);
— Chief White Crane Recreation Area — 9,602 (down 8% from last year);
— Pierson Ranch — 849 (down 11% from last year).
• August Visitation Numbers
— Lewis and Clark Recreation Area — 165,408 (even with last year);
— Chief White Crane Recreation Area — 7,040 (down 11% from last year);
— Pierson Ranch — 8,733 (up 5% over last year);
• Year To Date Visitation Numbers
— Lewis & Clark Recreation Area — 917,914 (up 4% over last year);
— Chief White Crane Recreation Area — 36,447 (down 7% from last year);
— Pierson Ranch — 54,853 (down 15% from last year)
A STRONG ATTRACTION
Despite lower overall numbers, the camping numbers remained strong much of the summer.
“We were still full on the weekends, and Lewis and Clark were one-half to two-thirds full during the week of our summer months, which is our peak season,” he said.
Lewis and Clark Recreation Area has become a strong regional attraction, Bertsch said. As such, visitation remains strong and isn’t affected as much by higher gas prices.
“More people are discovering Lewis and Clark Lake and the things to do around the southeast region. We are also getting more people moving within a 100-mile radius of us. The region’s population is really growing, with Sioux Falls only an hour away,” he said.
“And we get a lot of visitors from Omaha, which is only about a two-hour drive. I think they just like to get out of the city for a little bit and to enjoy the peace and quiet. Some people have lake homes and slips in the marina.”
MAKING UPGRADES
This summer’s heat waves created challenges, Bertsch said.
“When it gets in the 100-degree range, the bigger challenge for us is our electric load. One of the things we’re focused on is finishing our electrical upgrade,” he said. “We got another 209 sites to upgrade from 30 amps to 50 amps, and that will take place next fall. We’re in the planning stage and will do the work in 2024.”
The number and types of campers has created the need for changes at the recreation area, Bertsch said.
“We’re talking about campers getting bigger, and some have two or even three AC (air conditioning) units,” he said. “That (extra demand) creates quite a strain on our power, and we had some of our main circuit breakers go. We had to reset and even replace some of them. Once breakers ‘go’ several times, they get weaker.”
Campers are also getting larger and longer, Bertsch said.
“We’re extending 45 campsites in the Midway and Gavins sections,” he said. “Some are now 40 to 45 feet long, and we’re making them 70-75 feet long. They have to cut out the ground, place compacted gravel and pave to make the extensions.”
This year, the Fourth of July fell on Tuesday, which actually created two waves of major visitations, Bertsch said.
“We have two shifts, with some coming in Thursday or Friday and staying through the holiday, and the next coming in for the holiday and staying through the following weekend,” he said.
“This year, we were full for 9 or 10 straight days, so it’s good when the holiday falls in the middle of the week. We did have rain this year, so it was the slowest Fourth of July that I’ve seen in my 23 summers here. We had one of the busiest years for boat traffic.”
Bertsch encourages visitors to check out this time of year, with the changing colors, cooler temperatures, wildlife appearances and activities such as the Sept. 23 “Fall In The Park” event.
For the Muth, they plan to return to Lewis and Clark in the future.
“We’ll just keep coming back,” Linda said. “We love it here, especially this time of year.”
