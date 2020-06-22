HARTINGTON, Neb. — A district judge has rejected a Fordyce, Nebraska, man’s request to lower his $1 million bond for the alleged July 2019 multiple stabbings of another man at a Fordyce residence.
Kevin Haug had sought the reduction during Monday’s bond review hearing in Hartington. He is scheduled for a July 27 sentencing under a plea agreement in Cedar County District Court.
Judge Bryan Meismer turned down the defendant’s request Monday and maintained the current bond, according to the Cedar County Attorney’s office.
Haug had initially faced eight charges, including two counts of attempted murder. Besides the stabbings, the second charge alleged he tried to run over a law enforcement officer with a vehicle during a high-speed pursuit.
Attempted murder, a Class II felony, carries a sentence of 1-50 years.
In exchange for the dropped charges, Haug pleaded “no contest” to four other counts. Meismer accepted the pleas and found him guilty.
As part of the plea deal, the prosecution dismissed two other cases against Haug involving drug charges and violation of a protection order.
During Monday’s hearing, the court received exhibits and heard the testimony of witnesses and the arguments of counsel, according to the Cedar County Attorney’s office.
“Upon consideration of the premises and for the protection of the public, (including) the alleged victims, Judge Meismer continues bond as previously set at $1 million,” the county attorney’s office told the Press & Dakotan.
In seeking the bond reduction, Haug noted the changed circumstances of his case.
“Since the original bond was set, this matter has been resolved by plea agreement, which … reduced the charges involved in this matter,” his motion stated.
“Additionally, the defendant’s mother and father are experiencing health concerns which make travel impractical and may impact the defendant’s ability to see his family during the duration of any sentence imposed by this court.
“Accordingly, (the) defendant requests to be able to visit his mother and father for a brief period of time prior to sentencing in this matter.”
Haug sought one of two actions to make possible the family visitation.
“Defendant requests that the Court either reduce his bond to a sum that is reasonable under the circumstances, or grant him a temporary personal recognizance bond, extending for a period of five to seven days, to allow him to travel to spend time with his mother and father, and return to custody at the expiration of such period,” the motion stated.
Haug’s motion said he intended to submit letters and statements in support of his request.
Monday’s bond hearing represented the latest court proceedings in connection with the case. Under the plea agreement, the state recommended the following sentences, which the judge is not required to follow:
• Count I: Assault in the First Degree, a Class II felony, 12-18 years of incarceration;
• Count II: Operation of Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, a Class IV felony; 1 year of incarceration to be served concurrently (at the same time as other sentences) and two years license revocation;
• Counts III and IV: Attempted Assault on an Officer Using a Motor Vehicle, a Class IV felony, each two years of incarceration to be served consecutively (one sentence after another).
The July 2019 alleged incidents began at the home of Rhea Haug — Kevin’s estranged wife — and their children. Kevin allegedly broke into the house during the early morning hours and confronted Rhea along with Jimmy Olson, who was at the residence.
Kevin Haug allegedly stabbed Olson multiple times with a machete and corn knife. Olson was taken to a Yankton hospital for treatment, according to court records.
After fleeing the scene, Haug allegedly drove a stolen U-Haul and led Nebraska authorities on a high-speed chase in Cedar County. He allegedly attempted to run over a Cedar County deputy sheriff and was apprehended after colliding with another vehicle at the Highway 81-84 intersection.
Haug remains in the custody of the Cedar County sheriff’s office.
