Yankton County reported six new positive COVID-19 tests in Friday’s daily update, the county’s biggest one-day increase to date.
According to the Department of Health website, Yankton County has now had 110 known cases, with 13 of the cases active. There were 33 tests results for the county in Friday’s report.
Yankton County’s previous one-day high for positive tests was five on May 24.
Also locally, Charles Mix County reported one new positive test, its 101st. There was one new recovery (93). Eight cases are active.
Clay County reported one new positive test, its 124th. There was also one new hospitalization (7) and one new recovery (107). There are 17 active cases.
Douglas County added one case (17). Three cases are active.
Turner County recorded one new case, giving it 50 known cases to date. There are 11 active cases.
Union County added one new positive test, its 209th. Eight new recoveries were recorded. Thirty cases are active.
Meanwhile, South Dakota reported three new deaths Friday: two of them in Minnehaha County and one in Todd County. That raised the state’s total of deaths related to COVID-19 to 144. South Dakota has recorded 14 deaths in the past week.
Other statewide statistics Friday included:
• Positive Tests — 9,381 (+98);
• Active Cases — 983 (-4);
• Recoveries — 8,244 (+99);
• Hospitalizations — 866 ever hospitalized (+5); 47 currently hospitalized (+3);
• Testing — 149,344 total tests (+2,008); 118,727 individuals tested (+1,153).
In Nebraska, five new deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Thursday, giving the state 340 fatalities related to COVID-19.
There were 332 new cases reported, lifting the state total to 27,821.
Knox County reported one new case, its 34th.
Hospitalizations rose to 1,688 (+7), while current hospitalizations increased by three to 151.
The number of recovered cases climbed to 20,176 (+291).
According to The Associated Press, the vast majority of people recover from COVID-19. The World Health Organization says people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases can take three to six weeks to get better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.