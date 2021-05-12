The following activities are planned for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this Saturday:
• 10-11 a.m. — Archery Classes for ages 8 and up, Register at the L&C Visitors Center or call 605-668-2985 Class size is limited; Gavins Point Archery Range;
• 10 a.m. — “Who Lives in the Park” Program, Lewis and Clark Amphitheater;
• 1 p.m. — Mammal Scavenger Hunt, Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
A South Dakota State Parks Entrance License is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.