CASES DISPOSED:
DEC. 5-DEC. 11, 2020
Cody Richard Ausdemore, Norfolk, Neb.; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of five years with three years suspended and 27 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Shaun Samuel Earl, Osceola, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $247.50.
William Gene Swallow, Osmond, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Jacqueline Davitt, Omaha, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Ryan Jay Schroeder, Avon; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
David Alan Iwanski, Elyria, Neb.; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Amber Rae Hursell, 413 Walnut #1, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Chauncey Swan, 500 Park Street #27, Starlite Inn, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Buck James Noyer, 413 Linn St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $412.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by information.
Cody Ausdemore, Norfolk, Neb.; Aggravated eluding; $182.50; Penitentiary sentence of two years with 27 days credit; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Bond-no contact terms – misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by indictment.
Gary Edward Vokner, Center, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $2,170.
Donrick Calabocal, 2802 Mary St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Korbin Postma, 2405 Mulberry Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Joshua Alan Stark, 3203 Halley St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $866.50; Penitentiary sentence of five years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Randell L. Holtz, Bloomfield, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $223.50.
Pamela Ann Montoya, 904 E. 13th St., Apt. 16, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Katherine Evelyn Johnson, Omaha, Neb.; Personal watercraft rules-not wearing life jacket; $132.50.
Matthew Varns, 120 E. 3rd St., Apt. 206, Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; $102.
Joshua Makes Room For Them, 2916 Broadway #201, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissal-reduction; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by indictment.
Jerod William Tolsma, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $120.
Jack Dailey, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. 107, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Asa Primeaux III, 414 Douglas, Apt. 1, Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
