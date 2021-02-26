Assembly Of God Church’s Children’s Pastor Leaving

Pastor Nicole Smosna has been at Yankton First Assembly for 3½ years and is leaving for a new position in Concord, North Carolina.
“We are incredibly thankful for Pastor Nicki‘s contribution at First Assembly. She will be greatly missed. She’s laid a solid foundation for future ministry to children and families at First Assembly,” said Ray Lail, lead pastor.
Smosna noted, “There have been many memorable experiences when serving as a Children’s Pastor. I have gotten the opportunity to share Jesus with kids, infants to 11 years old, on Sunday morning service and Wednesday evenings, teaching interest-based clubs.”
Besides children, she also helped equip adult leaders to serve in their God-given potential and has had many encounters where she’s seen the hand of God work in a powerful way.
For two years, she also served as the Girls Ministry director for the District of South Dakota, hoping to instill girls and teen girls the knowledge of their worth in God and why they matter.
“The best part of serving in these areas was watching these kids worship and understand they need a relationship with Jesus. I loved when each child would get excited to come to Church and bring more kids alongside them to experience Jesus. I loved serving alongside many people, watching them understand that kids are an essential mission in the Church,” Smosna said.
Leaving this community and congregation is bittersweet for the Smosna family. They’ve been blessed by the many people they’ve crossed paths with and will miss them.
“The team I have served under has been a blessing and has helped me see and grow into who God has called me to be,” she said. “I am now to be faithful in a new season God has for me.”
She will be taking another children’s position at Multiply Church in Concord. That church has been going strong for 62 years. It started with 32 people and has now branched out to five locations, with Concord being their main campus.
“I will be fulfilling the same calling that I have gotten the opportunity to do in Yankton, but with a larger number of kids and people,” Smosna said. “I feel incredibly humbled that God would entrust a kid’s ministry in a church this large to me.”
One of her main goals has been to see each child grow into an authentic, tangible relationship with Jesus and see them walk in what God has planned for their lives.
“I would love to see parents feel confident that they can teach their children how to have a relationship with Jesus and be the best example for their kids. I would love to see kids rise and be bold and confident in spreading the good news of Jesus and more people coming alongside them to help lift them toward their God-given potential,” she says.
She’s seen many kids transform their lives for Jesus and seen those children form a trust in peers that has allowed them to grow. The adult leaders understand why serving kids and bringing them closer to Jesus matters.
“Being a part of something I have been called to is the best gift God has given me,” she said. “I am so grateful to have had the chance to be the children’s pastor in Yankton. This place will forever hold a place in my heart and will be the launching pad to where God has sent me.”
