A “Touch a Tractor” event will happen at Market at the Meridian, set for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Second Street and Douglas Avenue in Yankton.

The Tri-State Old Iron Association displays tractors from the early to mid-1900s to let the youngsters see how farming used to be done. Kids can not only touch a tractor but also climb up on the seat of at least one to get the feel of driving it.

