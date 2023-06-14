A “Touch a Tractor” event will happen at Market at the Meridian, set for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Second Street and Douglas Avenue in Yankton.
The Tri-State Old Iron Association displays tractors from the early to mid-1900s to let the youngsters see how farming used to be done. Kids can not only touch a tractor but also climb up on the seat of at least one to get the feel of driving it.
Also, Saturday, Janet Reese preforms her unique mix of songs … some rock and roll, some country, some folk, some gospel, some children’s, some sing-alongs.
Want to learn to embroider? Register at Felt Passions for Jody’s class of only four students to be held during the Market. This dying art is still practiced by some older folks in the community; the idea is to teach a few younger people this rapidly disappearing art.
The farmers’ market offers great, local produce, meats, honey and fresh flowers plus incredible baked goods, artistic designs and crafts.
