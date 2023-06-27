Members of the Yankton City Commission have been invited to the grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting for the Fairfield Marriott hotel, located at 508 W. 21 Street, Yankton, at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
A quorum may be present, but no action will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.