South Dakota reported a record 22 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in both Bon Homme and Union counties and one each in Yankton and Turner counties — in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state also recorded 1,360 new infections, the seventh time in the last 10 days South Dakota has topped 1,000 new cases. The state also crossed the 50,000-case threshold and now has 51,151 known cases to date. But the state’s number of active cases dropped Thursday as it also saw 1,636 new recoveries.
Meanwhile, Nebraska recorded its biggest one-day increase to date late Wednesday with 1,828 new infections. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also recorded nine new deaths.
South Dakota’s 22 deaths brought the state total to 482. Other deaths were recorded in Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Davison, Day, Kingsbury, Lincoln (3), McCook (2), Minnehaha (2) Moody, Oglala Lakota and Roberts counties.
Yankton County also saw 40 new infections Thursday, the third time the county has crossed the 40-case level. The county topped the 1,000-case threshold, climbing to 1,015 infections to date. It also reported 40 new recoveries.
At Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, the DOH online portal reported seven COVID-related patients, with four of them listed in intensive case.
Bon Homme County also recorded another 30 new infections Thursday, due in large part to the outbreak at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. However, the county also reported 225 new recoveries.
Every area county in South Dakota and Nebraska, except Knox County, saw double-digit increases in COVID -19 infections in the latest reports.
Here are the summaries for area counties in South Dakota from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 30 new cases (1,132 overall), 1 new hospitalization (25), 225 new recoveries (626), 2 new deaths (3), 503 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 25 new cases (492), 1 new hospitalization (67), 13 new recoveries (339), 0 new deaths (1), 152 active cases;
• Clay County — 11 new cases (925), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 27 new recoveries (758), 0 new deaths (8), 159 active cases;
• Douglas County — 12 new cases (201), 0 new hospitalizations (31), 6 new recoveries (146), 0 new deaths (5), 88 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 15 new cases (283), 2 new hospitalizations (25), 2 new recoveries (193), 0 new deaths (2), 88 active cases;
• Turner County — 17 new cases (574), 0 new hospitalizations (28), 24 new recoveries (387), 1 new death (22), 165 active cases;
• Union County — 17 new cases (843), 0 new hospitalizations (50), 34 new recoveries (683), 2 new deaths (14), 146 active cases;
• Yankton County — 40 new cases (1,015), 0 new hospitalizations (41), 40 new recoveries (715), 1 new death (7), 293 active cases.
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Wednesday reported 13 new infections in Cedar County (184 overall), 10 new cases in Dixon County (186) and six new positive tests in Knox County.
On Thursday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 39 active cases (28 students, 11 staff), down two from Wednesday. There were 165 people listed in quarantine/isolation, which was unchanged from Wednesday. Of those, 25 were on campus (+2).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Thursday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 51,151 (+1,360: 1,180 confirmed, 180 probable);
• Active Cases — 13,610 (-298);
• Recoveries — 37,059 (+1,636);
• Hospitalizations — 2,955 ever hospitalized (+82); 475 currently hospitalized (-8);
• Testing — 5,909 new tests processed; 2,340 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the 1,828 new infections topped the previous high mark of 1,605, set exactly one week earlier on Oct. 29.
The nine new deaths brought the state toll to 669.
Here are the state statistics posted by the DHHS late Wednesday:
• Total Cases — 75,888 (+1,828);
• Active Cases — 29,449 (+1,569);
• Recoveries — 45,772 (+250);
• Hospitalizations — 3,148 ever hospitalized (+26); 698 currently hospitalized (+25);
• Testing — 11,966 new tests processed; 4,314 new individuals tested.
