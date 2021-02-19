Becky Wiswall has been hired by the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce as its new business services director.
A former resident of Sioux Falls and Fort Collins, Colorado, Wiswall is joining the Yankton Chamber with a business background and energetic personality. After graduating from Augustana University with a B.A. in Professional Accountancy and Business Administration, she spent several years working in accounting roles before becoming a small business owner of retail boutiques in Sioux Falls and Fort Collins.
Wiswall, who recently relocated to Yankton, said she is excited about the opportunity to become more involved in the Yankton business community.
“I look forward to visiting your businesses to meet with you personally and learn how our organization can support your business goals,” she said. “I am prepared to listen to your concerns and work to create programs and networking opportunities to assist our community
Wiswall will start her position March 1.
