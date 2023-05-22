PIERRE — South Dakota is home to nearly 14,000 beef farms and ranches caring for 3.5 million head of cattle, outnumbering state residents 4.2 to 1. May is Beef Month and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) believes this is the perfect time to highlight our hardworking beef farmers and ranchers and all they do to bring high-quality protein to the table.
The SDBIC encourages you to get out and choose beef during grilling season. The “I Choose Beef” campaign will highlight beef throughout the month on SDBIC social media and in local grocery stores throughout South Dakota. Additionally, South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors will work within their local communities and schools to promote their favorite protein! SDBIC President, Veabea Thomas, believes May is the perfect time to choose beef and thank our beef farmers and ranchers. “South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers work 365 days a year to bring high-quality protein to our tables. We want to thank them for their hard work and encourage everyone to choose beef.”
