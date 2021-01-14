The following marriage licenses were issued in Yankton County during December 2020:
Kyle Gall, 27, and Katherine Schaa, 24, both of Lesterville, married Dec. 5, 2020.
Brook Woehl, 27, and Jaclyn Smith, 26, both of Yankton, married Dec. 5, 2020.
James Kuenzli, 31, and Emily Heine, 33, both of Yankton, married Dec. 11, 2020.
Roddy Heinrich, 46, and Jessica Martin, 47, both of Yankton, married Dec. 12, 2020.
Don Bagstad, 61, and Sherry Boyd, 53, both of Yankton, married Dec. 24, 2020.
Cory Augustin, 24, and Hannah Allvin, 21, both of Menno, married Dec. 28, 2020.
