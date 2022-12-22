City Looks Back On ‘22

The City of Yankton has officially closed on its business for the year.
The City Commission met for the final time in 2022 for a special meeting Thursday, quickly settling the business of a single-item consent agenda before adjourning.
Following the meeting, City Manager Amy Leon reflected on the past year, saying the city was able to get a lot done, especially in the realm of infrastructure.
“It’s been a very good year in many ways and a challenging year in other ways,” she said. “I was really proud of some of the work that was done by the commission in terms of moving forward with the wastewater plant improvements and our ability to make quick decisions there and be able to get awarded the funding we did.”
She added the two tax increment districts (TID) — meant to help facilitate developments along Gehl Drive and at the corner of 31st Street and Broadway Ave. respectively — that were approved this year will benefit the city.
“They’re both huge infrastructure projects and will move our community forward,” she said.
Leon said the city also reached a major milestone in hiring.
“We hired our human resources director, we hired a fire chief this year and we are full staff on full-time people for the first time, I think, since I’ve been here,” she said. “We’ve got a really good team.”
However, the year also produced plenty of challenges.
“We went through the questions and design of the Westside Park development project and now the repair that has to happen,” Leon said. “There’s also the discussion with the Summit Activities Center. We’ll continue to work to provide the service the community wants and we’ll be challenged to do that with the situation we have financially.”
Leon said that the city couldn’t get everything done it had intended to in 2022.
“We’d like to be further along with the EDA (Economic Development Administration) improvements at the wastewater plant because that timeline is going to affect our timeline for the wastewater plant improvements overall,” she said. “The contractor there doesn’t have the equipment. They’re waiting on delivery so we can’t move that forward anymore, they’ve demobilized.”
Mayor Stephanie Moser said the challenges won’t end — and could even multiply — in the New Year.
“I do worry about what we’re going to see budget-wise going into 2023 with the economy and what we’re seeing with the cost of doing business and really having to keep our eye on that,” she said. “We want to provide exemplary spaces for everybody to learn, grow and thrive, and that comes at a cost. I think we’re going to have to be very mindful on the commission on how we manage that.”
Leon said priorities in 2023 include working on projects the city has already committed to and keeping up operations.
“I think we’re going to have some projects that we budgeted that we’re going to have to reevaluate and maybe budget more for or make choices on,” she said. “I realize we still have visions we want to achieve, but we also have to keep the day-to-day going.”
