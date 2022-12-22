City Looks Back On ‘22
Buy Now

Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser offers a remark during the Yankton City Commission’s final meeting of the year, held Thursday at CMTEA/RTEC.

 Rob Nielsen/P&D

The City of Yankton has officially closed on its business for the year.

The City Commission met for the final time in 2022 for a special meeting Thursday, quickly settling the business of a single-item consent agenda before adjourning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.