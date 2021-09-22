The Yankton Community Library will host an outdoor interactive movie for families on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. The movie selection is “Boss Baby.” (This is a change from the original date of Sept. 25).
During an interactive movie, viewers are provided with props that they can use throughout a movie. For example, when there is bubbles in the movie, viewers are encouraged to blow bubbles they were given. If there is an action scene, you can do a karate chop. When a main character says a specific catch phrase, you shout something back.
For “Boss Baby,” the library will provide a “script” and props to use as we watch the movie. A snack will also be provided. Show up ready to play with props and interact as you watch.
This interactive movie is free with no registration required. Viewers are encouraged to bring outdoor seating (chairs, blanket), a flashlight (or phone with a flashlight), and a stuffed animal. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be moved inside to the library meeting room.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
