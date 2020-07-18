In Saturday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the Department of Health reported 73 new positive tests.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 116.
Locally, Union County reported two new cases (159 overall) and three new recoveries (136). There are 21 active cases.
Douglas County reported one new positive test, its 13th. Two recoveries were reported (9). There are four active cases.
Turner County also reported one new positive test (30). There are six active cases.
Yankton County reported no new cases, keeping its total at 90. Three new recoveries were reported (80). The county has eight active cases, the lowest number in two weeks.
Saturday’s statistics for South Dakota included:
• Total Case — 7,862
• Total Tests — 97,247 (+1,274)
• Active Cases — 855 (-10)
• Recoveries — 6,891 (+83)
• Hospitalizations — 771 ever hospitalized (+8); 70 currently hospitalized (+9)
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw two new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s update to push its total to 301.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 227 new cases, bringing its total of known cases to 22,361. Total tests processed were 231,407 (+4,995).
Total hospitalizations rose to 1,480 (+27), with 105 people currently hospitalized (+9).
Recoveries stood at 16,665 (+164).
